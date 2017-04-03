PETA wants Red Wings to fine, eject and ban anyone throwing octopus on the ice
Thinking about taking an octopus into one of the Detroit Red Wings' final two games at Joe Louis Arena this weekend? The animal rights organization sent a letter to the Red Wings urging them to take action against anyone who brings an octopus into the arena. "Octopuses are intelligent, sensitive animals who feel pain, and it's no more acceptable to kill one for such a disrespectful, frivolous, and stupid purpose than it is to throw dead bear cubs onto the ice during a Bruins game," PETA President Ingrid E. Newkirk said on the organization's website .
