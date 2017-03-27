Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
There are only four games left in this lost season and three games left in the history of Joe Louis Arena. Tonight, the Ottawa Senators travel for the last time to the Joe for the first half of a late season home and home.
