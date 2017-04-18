Nosek's Overtime Goal Puts Game 1 in Griffins' Column

Tomas Nosek scored from the left goal line 9:32 into overtime on Friday to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Van Andel Arena. threw the puck up the left boards past Nosek, who won a race for it deep in the corner and immediately whipped a shot that hit Marek Mazanec but slipped through his pads, sending the crowd of 7,504 into a frenzy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.