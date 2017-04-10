NHL Draft War Room: Should Red Wings ...

NHL Draft War Room: Should Red Wings draft by need or best player available?

It's an age-old debate for many fanbases in any professional league - is it smarter to draft by position of need, or take the best player available. One thing is certain, Ken Holland and his scouting unit have always leaned against what they think are the best players available early on in the draft.

