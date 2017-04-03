Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch
This is it folks, the final weekend of hockey for Joe Louis Arena. The Montreal Canadiens get the honor of being the final Original Six team to visit the Joe in the penultimate game in the storied history of JLA.
