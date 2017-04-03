Matt Lorito Recalled From Grand Rapids
Lorito, 26, signed with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016. The third-year pro holds a share of the Griffins lead with 54 points in 59 games and is tied for 16th in the league in scoring.
