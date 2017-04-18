Leafs try to embrace the opportunity of now in Game 5

Loaded with future hall of famers like Nicklas Lidstrom, Brendan Shanahan and Steve Yzerman, the Detroit Red Wings became only the fifth team in history to win at least 58 games. But after four games of their first round series with Edmonton - a team that had 17 less wins and 29 fewer points during the regular season - Detroit stood even at two games apiece.

