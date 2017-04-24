Ken Holland sees 'two or three' Griff...

Ken Holland sees 'two or three' Griffins on Red Wings to open 2017-18

When it comes to the postseason, the shortcomings of the Detroit Red Wings are the benefits for the Grand Rapids Griffins. The AHL franchise has the hockey spotlight in the state with the Red Wings out of the playoffs for the first time in 25 years, and that means an added chance to catch the eye of general manager Ken Holland.

