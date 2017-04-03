Joe Louis Arena was the Red Wings' happy place
The Detroit Red Wings won four Stanley Cups while playing at Joe Louis Arena, the 37-year-old building that will close its doors after this week. Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for more than 25 years for CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun.
