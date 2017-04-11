Holland, Blashill remain in roles for...

Holland, Blashill remain in roles for Red Wings

USA Today

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland says Jeff Blashill will remain Detroit's coach after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 26 seasons Holland, Blashill remain in roles for Red Wings Red Wings general manager Ken Holland says Jeff Blashill will remain Detroit's coach after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 26 seasons Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oqqZZ1 DETROIT - After missing the playoffs for the first time in 26 seasons, the Detroit Red Wings aren't embarking on a total shakeup. General manager Ken Holland says Jeff Blashill will remain Detroit's coach.

