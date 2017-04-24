Griffins Sweep Admirals With OT Victory, Advance to Central Division Final
The Griffins advance to face the division-champion Chicago Wolves in the best-of-seven division finals, which will begin next Wednesday in the Windy City and mark the first playoff meeting in 13 years between these longtime rivals. Click here for the series schedule and additional information.
