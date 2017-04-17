Griffins' First Round Opponent Set: Grand Rapids Will Face the Milwaukee Admirals

The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs by facing the Milwaukee Admirals in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, reprising their first-round series from last spring. The second-seeded Griffins and third-place Admirals will stage Games 1 and 2 at Van Andel Arena on Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23before the series turns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 26 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday, April 28. The complete schedule is as follows: The Griffins finished with a 7-5 record in the season series against the Admirals, having won four of the season's first five meetings.

