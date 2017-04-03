Gameday Updates: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings: Line Combinations, Key Matchups
In case you missed it, the Red Wings called up 2015 first round pick Evgeny Svechnikov for tonight's game as an emergency replacement for Drew Miller who is out with the flu. According to Ansar Khan, Svechnikov will skate on a line with Justin Abdelkader and Dylan Larkin.
