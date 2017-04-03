Former Red Wings top pick sees long, strange season take positive turn

McCollum was named the American Hockey League's Goalie of the Month while playing on loan to the Charlotte Checkers. In March, the 27-year-old McCollum joined the Checkers and went 7-1-1 in nine appearances, allowing 17 goals on 260 shots for a 1.88 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

