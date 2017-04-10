Former Red Wing named the first head coach of Las Vegas' NHL team
Like every NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings could lose some players to the Vegas Golden Knights in the June expansion draft. Gallant was fired as the Florida Panthers' coach just 22 games into this season, one year after leading the Panthers to an Atlantic Division title.
