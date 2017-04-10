Filip Hronek Nets Shootout Game Winner For Griffins
Defenseman Filip Hronek was assigned to Grand Rapids after his OHL Saginaw Spirit team failed to make the playoffs. Last night In just his 8th AHL game, Hronek got the nod to take a shot in the shootout against the Charlotte Checkers and boy did he make it count.
