Emotional sendoff for Joe Louis Arena as Red Wings go out winners
In an otherwise forgettable season, the Detroit Red Wings and their fans will look back fondly on the final game at Joe Louis Arena. Franchise icon Steve Yzerman dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff.
