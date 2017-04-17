Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Ryan Hughes

Despite being overshadowed by his teammates Cody Glass and Henri Jokiharju, make no mistake: Ryan Hughes is a gem, and is a gem that is probably going to be around in the very late rounds of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The only reason that he is ranked so low by NHL CSS is because he is so undersized, standing at a diminutive 5'8" and 154 lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.