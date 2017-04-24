Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Ostap...

Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Ostap Safin

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

With HC Sparta Praha U20: 24 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P, 66 PIM, +6; Playoffs: 6 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P, 2 PIM, -1 Along with Martin Necas, Filip Chytil, Jan Kern, and Jan Hladonik, Ostap Safin is one of the most notable forward prospects to come out of the Czech Republic this year. Safin is a prospect that has been gaining some attention, particularly since his 2014-2015 campaign in the Czech U16 league, where he managed to put up a staggering 33 goals and 19 assists in just 31 games that year, following it up with a 28 goals and 19 assists in 38 games the following year for HC Sparta Praha's U18 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC