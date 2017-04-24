Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Ostap Safin
With HC Sparta Praha U20: 24 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P, 66 PIM, +6; Playoffs: 6 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P, 2 PIM, -1 Along with Martin Necas, Filip Chytil, Jan Kern, and Jan Hladonik, Ostap Safin is one of the most notable forward prospects to come out of the Czech Republic this year. Safin is a prospect that has been gaining some attention, particularly since his 2014-2015 campaign in the Czech U16 league, where he managed to put up a staggering 33 goals and 19 assists in just 31 games that year, following it up with a 28 goals and 19 assists in 38 games the following year for HC Sparta Praha's U18 team.
