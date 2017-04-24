Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Jonah Gadjovich
Along with Owen Tippett, Jason Robertson, Ivan Lodnia, and Isaac Ratcliffe, Jonah Gadjovich is one of the best first-time eligible wingers coming out of the OHL this year, and there are a lot of things to like about his game, and what he does whenever he's on the ice. A feisty two-way winger that uses his size and speed to open up space for himself and teammates.
