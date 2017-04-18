Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Filip...

Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Filip Chytil

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

With HC Zlin: 38 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 16 PIM, -5; Relegation: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, +1 Having just wrapped up a major round of reviewing the North American skaters ranked by NHL CSS, I decided to turn my attention today to a European prospect who I have only just had the opportunity to scout recently. One of the youngest prospects in the entire 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Chytil is a very intriguing prospect to me, and is somebody I would give a lot of consideration in the top 60 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC