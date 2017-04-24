Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Artyom Minulin

For being written off as such a weak draft year, the 2017 NHL Entry Draft features a lot of very promising defensive prospects coming out of the WHL. Outside of Juuso Valimaki, you have prospects such as Jonathan Smart, Vladislav Yeryomenko, Cal Foote, Henri Jokiharju, Josh Brook, Will Warm, Mark Rubinchik, Cale Fleury, Jarret Tyszka, and the player I'm going to be discussing in this article, Artyom Minulin.

