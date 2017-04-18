Dr. Dangles' Prospect Profiles: Antoine Morand
Today I am going to talk about a player that I consider possibly the 2nd best forward coming out of the QMJHL after only Nico Hischer . Antoine Morand is a player that I would consider to be talented enough to be a first round pick, but will likely fall into the 2nd round because of his size.
