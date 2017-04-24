Detroit Red Wings 2016-17 Player Grades: Tomas Nosek

Name : Tomas Nosek Born : Pardubice, Czech Republic , 9/1/92 Height/Weight : 6'3" , 210 pounds Position : Center Contract : Signed through 2017-18, $612,500 AAV Tomas Nosek was recalled by the Red Wings in mid March on an emergency basis as he was in the midst of his most productive season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. In 51 regular-season games played with the Griffins Nosek posted 15 goals and 26 assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.