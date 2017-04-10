Crosby, McDavid, Matthews players to watch in NHL playoffs
In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, in Anaheim, Calif. Kane looks primed to produce, coming off his second-highest scoring season of his career with 89 points, going in Game 1 against Nashville on Thursday night at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC