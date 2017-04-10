Cougars have eyes on Red Wings prospect

St. Cloud Huskies defenceman Dennis Cholowski, who just signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, could be wearing a Prince George Cougars uniform next season. - Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University St. Cloud Huskies defenceman Dennis Cholowski, who just signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, could be wearing a Prince George Cougars uniform next season.

