Cougars have eyes on Red Wings prospect

Cougars have eyes on Red Wings prospect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Prince George Citizen

St. Cloud Huskies defenceman Dennis Cholowski, who just signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, could be wearing a Prince George Cougars uniform next season. - Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University St. Cloud Huskies defenceman Dennis Cholowski, who just signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, could be wearing a Prince George Cougars uniform next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC