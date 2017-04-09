Cory Schneider Needs To Work On His C...

Cory Schneider Needs To Work On His Confidence In Offseason

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pucks And Pitchforks

After by far the worst year in a New Jersey Devils uniform, Cory Schneider seems to have lost his confidence in himself and his team. If he works on anything this offseason, fixing that needs to be tops on his list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pucks And Pitchforks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC