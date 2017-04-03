Clarke MacArthur to suit up for Sens ...

Clarke MacArthur to suit up for Sens tonight in surprising comeback

Clarke MacArthur has not yet played in the regular season after he sustained a concussion during a preseason scrimmage. Clarke MacArthur will be returning to the Ottawa Senators lineup Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, less than three months after the team said the forward was done for the season.

