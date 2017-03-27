Checkers Take Advantage of Griffins 3-1

The shorthanded Grand Rapids Griffins put up a valiant effort but suffered a 3-1 setback on home ice tons get to the visiting Charlotte Checkers. The home team was missing six of its top ten scorers to injury or recall to the parent Detroit Red Wings, including Matt Lorito, Ben Street, Eric Tangradi, Tomas Nosek, Tyler Bertuzzi and Robbie Russo.

