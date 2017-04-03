Canadiens vs. Red Wings game recap: Entering the playoffs on a high note
The Montreal Canadiens rolled into Detroit to play the Red Wings in their final game of the season on Saturday night, in the penutimate game played at Joe Louis Arena. They iced a sparse lineup, as most regulars were still at home in Montreal, resting in anticipation of Wednesday's playoff start.
