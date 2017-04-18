Bertuzzi Scores Twice as Griffins take 2-0 Series Lead
A pair of goals by Tyler Bertuzzi - including one of Grand Rapids' two empty-netters in the final minute - paced the Griffins to a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, staking them to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Bertuzzi's seventh game-winning goal of his playoff career extended his franchise record, while his 16 total goals tie Derek King and Tomas Tatar for second among Griffins postseason performers behind Teemu Pulkkinen's 22. After prevailing on Friday in overtime and again tonight in what was essentially another one-goal game, the Griffins will have a chance to close out the Admirals in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
