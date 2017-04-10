Ashes of late NHL enforcer Bob Prober...

Ashes of late NHL enforcer Bob Probert spread in penalty box

15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Dec. 2, 1992, file photo, New York Rangers Tie Domi fights with Detroit Red Wings Bob Probert less than a minute into the first period of the game at New York's Madison Square Garden. Probert's widow, Dani, sprinkled some of the late enforcer's ashes in the penalty box during the final game at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017.

