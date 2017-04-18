AndyMac16's Official 2017 WIIM Off-season Contest
This was a lot more fun than studying for my upcoming exams... maybe I went a bit too in-depth with my explanations but more stuff to read when you're on the toilet! *As tempting as Anti Raanta and Scott Darling are, Howard had an unreal season besides the injuries. Vegas will choose him from Detroit.
