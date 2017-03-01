Young Red Wings stars won't join Griffins come playoff time
Anthony Mantha, who gave the Griffins a boost in the AHL playoffs last season, won't be back to help this postseason. Unlike their parent club, the Grand Rapids Griffins are certain to make the postseason.
