Young and fast Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou look to create havoc together
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill likes the way two of the fastest skaters in the NHL have looked on the same line. Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou provided a spark with their speed in Thursday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC