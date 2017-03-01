Yawns the biggest commodity on trade-deadline day

With teams jockeying to stay in contention and eager to preserve their protected-player lists to brace for the expansion draft in June, only a few notable deals were completed before the 3 p.m. deadline Wednesday. The most notable: The Avalanche traded veteran forward Jarome Iginla to the Kings for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, and the Red Wings traded veteran forward Thomas Vanek to the Panthers for defenseman Dylan McIlrath and a conditional third-round pick in June.

