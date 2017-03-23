Wild-Detroit preview

Star Tribune

Preview: This will be the Wild's last visit ever to the Joe as the Red Wings, who will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 years, open a new arena next season. The stumbling Wild has lost nine of 11 and is 3-10 in March.

