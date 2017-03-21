Why did the Red Wings recall Ben Stre...

Why did the Red Wings recall Ben Street and not a younger player?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Red Wings recalled forward Ben Street from Grand Rapids for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens but there's no guarantee he'll play at Bell Centre. And that's one of the reasons the Red Wings brought up the 30-year-old center rather than recalling one of their young prospects like Evgeny Svechnikov, who has 17 goals and 23 assists in his first pro season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC