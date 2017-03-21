Why did the Red Wings recall Ben Street and not a younger player?

The Detroit Red Wings recalled forward Ben Street from Grand Rapids for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens but there's no guarantee he'll play at Bell Centre. And that's one of the reasons the Red Wings brought up the 30-year-old center rather than recalling one of their young prospects like Evgeny Svechnikov, who has 17 goals and 23 assists in his first pro season.

