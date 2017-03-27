Who's slumping on struggling Minnesot...

Who's slumping on struggling Minnesota Wild? Everyone.

15 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

In no time flat the Minnesota Wild have gone from a potent offensive and stingy defensive team to a snakebitten bunch that couldn't stop a nosebleed. Leading the Western Conference by nine points a little more than a month ago, the Wild now trail the Chicago Blackhawks by seven points, as dreams of hanging another banner in the lonely rafters of the Xcel Energy Center have all but slipped away.

