Who Is Dylan McIlrath?

Today the Red Wings traded Tomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers for what appears to be a conditional third round pick in the 2017 draft and defenseman Dylan McIlrath. So who exactly is Dylan McIlrath? Drafted 10th overall in the 2010 draft, Dylan McIlrath is a 6'5", 220lb right-handed defensemen known mainly for his physical presence along the blue line.

