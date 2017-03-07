Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game #65 Preview & Projected Lines
JANUARY 25: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal with teammate Zach Hyman #11 in the view of goaltender Petr Mrazek #34 of the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL game at Joe Louis Arena on January 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - Connor Brown Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - William Nylander James van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Mitchell Marner Matt Martin - Brian Boyle - Nikita Soshnikov Gustav Nyquist - Henrik Zetterberg - Tomas Tatar Andreas Athanasiou - Frans Nielsen - Anthony Mantha Justin Abdelkader - Darren Helm - Dylan Larkin Drew Miller - Riley Sheahan - Luke Glendening Mike Babcock: Well, no one understands because they're not living it every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC