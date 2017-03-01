The Latest: Coyotes captain Shane Doan staying in desert
Detroit Red Wings' goalie Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, is illuminated by a spotlight as he skates to his net after the singing of the national anthems before the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Washington Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk responds to questions during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC