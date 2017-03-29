The Detroit Red Wings playoff streak ...

The Detroit Red Wings playoff streak is officially over

43 min ago

This season was a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, as they looked to advance their playoff streak to an amazing 26 years. Unfortunately for the Wings, that streak was officially ended on Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, losing 4-1.

Chicago, IL

