Thailand's coin-swallowing turtle dies of blood poisoning
A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand who swallowed almost a thousand coins tossed by tourists seeking good luck died Tuesday, two weeks after having surgery to remove the coins from its stomach. The gap in Omsin's stomach left by the removal of the coins caused her intestine to become strangled, blocking blood flow, the vets said.
