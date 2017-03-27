Stempniak, Nordstrom lead Hurricanes past Red Wings, 4-1
Lee Stempniak and Joakim Nordstrom scored about five minutes apart in the first period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Tuesday night in the teams' second meeting in two nights. Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm also scored for Carolina and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.
