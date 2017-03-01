Red Wings vs. Flames: Calgary has won five straight
They're 5-0-1 in their last six games and 7-2-1 in the last 10. * Calgary won the first meeting of the season with the Red Wings 3-2 Nov. 20 at Joe Louis Arena after Mikael Backlund broke a 2-2 tie with 7:46 to play. Tomas Tatar and Anthony Mantha scored for the Red Wings, who got 23 saves from Jimmy Howard.
