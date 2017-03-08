Red Wings vs. Bruins: Boston has 8-3-0 record since coaching change
The Boston Bruins are in third place in the Atlantic Division entering tonight's home game against the Detroit Red Wings. * Boston has won eight of its last 11 games since firing Claude Julien as head coach and replacing him with Bruce Cassidy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC