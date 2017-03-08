Red Wings vs Blackhawks Morning Skate...

Red Wings vs Blackhawks Morning Skate: TV Schedule, Start Time

12 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

The Wings are in free fall, the Blackhawks have won 7 straight and 9 of their last 10. The Wings are fresh off a 6-1 thumping from the Bruins, the Blackhawks have scored fewer than 4 goals just once over their last 7. The only thing going for the Red Wings tonight is that they're catching the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. We're going to need quite a bit of help in order to stop the Hawks' hot streak tonight.

