Red Wings' Tomas Tatar working for co...

Red Wings' Tomas Tatar working for consistency, nets 2 more goals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

He also represented the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship in Saskatchewan, where he won a gold medal and had two assists in seven games. The Wings are dealing with life after Pavel Datsyuk as the dynamic play maker retired from the National Hockey League after last season and is now back playing in his native Russian Federation in the KHL and while Detroit does have some pieces that can fill that void they haven't had a ton of consistency in the offensive zone and will need to make adjustments in the offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC