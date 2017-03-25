Red Wings' Tomas Tatar working for consistency, nets 2 more goals
He also represented the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship in Saskatchewan, where he won a gold medal and had two assists in seven games. The Wings are dealing with life after Pavel Datsyuk as the dynamic play maker retired from the National Hockey League after last season and is now back playing in his native Russian Federation in the KHL and while Detroit does have some pieces that can fill that void they haven't had a ton of consistency in the offensive zone and will need to make adjustments in the offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC