Red Wings remove Howard from injured reserve
The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL Red Wings remove Howard from injured reserve The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8kGWx DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Howard has been out since spraining his right knee Dec. 20. He had a .934 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average in 17 games before the injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC