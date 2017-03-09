Red Wings remove Howard from injured ...

Red Wings remove Howard from injured reserve

18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL Red Wings remove Howard from injured reserve The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8kGWx DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Howard has been out since spraining his right knee Dec. 20. He had a .934 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average in 17 games before the injury.

